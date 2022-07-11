General manager Dave Dombrowski said that Realmuto will be placed on the restricted list Tuesday ahead of the Phillies' two-game series in Toronto, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson will all be deactivated Tuesday since none of the four is eligible to cross the Canadian border due to their vaccination statuses. Before the Toronto trip, the Phillies will wrap up their four-game series in St. Louis on Monday, and Realmuto will start at catcher and bat fifth in that contest.