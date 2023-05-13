Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters after Friday's game that Realmuto (finger) will probably not play Saturday against the Rockies but the hope is he can be back shortly after, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. X-rays returned negative.

Realmuto left Friday's game with a sprained right pinky in the seventh inning. The backstop will likely sit out Saturday with Garrett Stubbs all but assured to be the catcher against Colorado for that contest. Consider Realmuto day-to-day, but it's positive news that he doesn't appear to have structural damage in the pinky.