Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows five runs in win
Arrieta (4-2) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins despite giving up five runs on nine hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Arrieta was staked a 10-1 lead through five innings but fell apart in the sixth by allowing four runs on six hits, and even caught a break as the inning ended with an out at the plate. The 33-year-old has a 3.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB across 39 innings and lines up to pitch against the nationals next weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...