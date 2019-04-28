Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows five runs in win

Arrieta (4-2) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins despite giving up five runs on nine hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Arrieta was staked a 10-1 lead through five innings but fell apart in the sixth by allowing four runs on six hits, and even caught a break as the inning ended with an out at the plate. The 33-year-old has a 3.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB across 39 innings and lines up to pitch against the nationals next weekend.