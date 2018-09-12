Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows three runs over five innings
Arrieta gave up three runs on three hits and two walks across five innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He recorded seven strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.
Juan Soto's first-inning RBI double and fourth-inning two-run homer accounted for all the damage against Arrieta. The 32-year-old has a 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 127:52 K:BB over 159.2 innings this season, and is next expected to take the mound Monday against the Marlins.
