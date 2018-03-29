The Phillies optioned Arrieta to High-A Clearwater on Thursday.

With Arrieta still aiming to build up to a starter's workload after not signing with the Phillies until March 12, he'll head to the minors for one more tune-up start before returning to the big club and making his Philadelphia debut April 8. Due to off days Sunday and April 6, the Phillies will be able to get by with four starters until Arrieta is ready to go.