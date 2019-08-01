Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Bothered by elbow in short outing
Arrieta said his elbow was "in a pretty tough spot" during Thursday's game against the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He lasted just four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five in a no-decision.
Arrieta has been pitching through a bone spur in his elbow, and the issue was clearly bothering him Thursday, as he was removed after tossing just 71 pitches (46 strikes). The veteran right-hander still believes he'll be able to manage the issue enough to keep making regular starts, though it could have an effect on his performance and/or ability to work deep into games.
