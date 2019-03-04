Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Breezes through spring start
Arrieta retired every batter he faced in three innings of Grapefruit League action Sunday against the Twins, striking out four.
Arrieta's start to spring was delayed by recovery from January knee surgery, but Sunday's outing suggests that he's right on schedule. Barring setbacks, he should be good to go by the start of the regular season. The Phillies will be looking for Arrieta to step up this season after a flurry of offseason moves vaulted the team into playoff contention, but the veteran (who turns 33 on Wednesday) will have to halt five-year slides in both FIP and strikeout rate if he's to do so.
