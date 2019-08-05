Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Cleared to start Tuesday

Arrieta (elbow) is listed as the Phillies' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Arrieta continues to pitch through a bone spur in his right elbow, which has played a part in him failing to reach six innings in each of his past five starts. While he acknowledged that he was "in a pretty tough spot" with his elbow following his most recent start Aug. 1 against the Giants that resulted in him being pulled after just 71 pitches, he apparently feels well enough to make his next turn on normal rest. Arrieta could again be at risk of being pulled early should he run into any complications during Tuesday's outing.