Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Cleared to start Tuesday
Arrieta (elbow) is listed as the Phillies' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Arrieta continues to pitch through a bone spur in his right elbow, which has played a part in him failing to reach six innings in each of his past five starts. While he acknowledged that he was "in a pretty tough spot" with his elbow following his most recent start Aug. 1 against the Giants that resulted in him being pulled after just 71 pitches, he apparently feels well enough to make his next turn on normal rest. Arrieta could again be at risk of being pulled early should he run into any complications during Tuesday's outing.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Bothered by elbow in short outing•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Handed eighth loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Gives up one run in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Solid in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Still scheduled for Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...