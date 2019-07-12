Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Arrieta (elbow) was confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Nationals on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
An x-ray taken Friday confirmed the diagnosis of a bone spur in in Arrieta's right elbow, but he'll continue with his plan to pitch through the pain. He hasn't pitched effectively of late, recording a 7.71 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP over his last three starts, so plans could still change if he remains ineffective.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Still scheduled for Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: May need surgery for bone spur•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with seventh loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out six in win•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows five runs in win•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Outdueled in nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start