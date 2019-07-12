Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Arrieta (elbow) was confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Nationals on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

An x-ray taken Friday confirmed the diagnosis of a bone spur in in Arrieta's right elbow, but he'll continue with his plan to pitch through the pain. He hasn't pitched effectively of late, recording a 7.71 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP over his last three starts, so plans could still change if he remains ineffective.