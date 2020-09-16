Arrieta said he sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Tuesday's win over the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old doesn't believe it's a serious injury, but it's a tight time frame with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. Arrieta missed 17 days after suffering a similar injury in 2017, and he would need an even faster recovery this time around to have even a slight chance of pitching again in the regular season. The veteran right-hander's status should be updated as he continues to be evaluated over the next couple days.