Arrieta (2-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals after giving up one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk over five innings.

The veteran right-hander was through five frames at only 54 pitches, but a rain delay interrupted the contest and resulted in him not retaking the mound when play resumed. Arrieta has a 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 25 innings, and his next start lines up for Sunday versus Atlanta.