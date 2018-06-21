Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Delivers quality start in Wednesday's no-decision
Arrieta didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw 61 of 92 pitches for strikes and kept every St. Louis hitter in check expect for Yadier Molina, who tagged Arrieta for two homers -- the first time all season he's served up for than one long ball in a start. Arrieta will carry a 3.42 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Yankees.
