Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Delivers quality start
Arrieta didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Cubs, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
The veteran right-hander left the game in line for his fifth win of the season, but Seranthony Dominguez blew the lead in the eighth inning. Arrieta has been his usual reliable self so far, providing seven quality starts in 10 trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.77 ERA and 51:25 K:BB through 62 innings into his next outing Saturday in Milwaukee.
