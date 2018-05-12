Arrieta came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Mets, allowing five hits and two walks over 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out five.

The veteran right-hander left the game with a 1-0 lead and seemingly headed for his fourth win of the season, but Hector Neris couldn't hold the lead in the ninth inning. Arrieta has curiously walked exactly two batters in all seven of his starts so far, but his 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 0.4 HR/9 are all reminiscent of his heyday with the Cubs. He'll look to keep things rolling Thursday on the road against the Cardinals.