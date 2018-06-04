Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Derailed by long ball

Arrieta (5-3) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Giants.

Arrieta had very few problems working his way through the Giants lineup for the first five innings of his start, but allowed four consecutive singles and then a three-run home run in the sixth inning to derail his promising outing. While he wasn't hit particularly hard prior to the home run, Arrieta continues to struggle to miss bats -- he generated only eight swinging strikes in this start -- increasing the possibility of bloop hits turning into big innings, as was the case today. Arrieta will look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come against the Brewers on Saturday.