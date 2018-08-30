Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Early exit in no-decision against Nats
Arrieta didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out three.
The veteran threw 75 pitches (44 strikes) before hitting the showers, and some hard-hit balls by the Nats -- including a pair of two-run homers by Trea Turner and Juan Soto in the third inning -- hastened his exit. Arrieta will carry a 3.54 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Miami.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tagged with ninth loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields five earned in loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight scoreless in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out seven in win over Red Sox•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Quality start in win over Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....