Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Early exit in no-decision against Nats

Arrieta didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out three.

The veteran threw 75 pitches (44 strikes) before hitting the showers, and some hard-hit balls by the Nats -- including a pair of two-run homers by Trea Turner and Juan Soto in the third inning -- hastened his exit. Arrieta will carry a 3.54 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Miami.