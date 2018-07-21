Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Escapes with no-decision against Padres

Arrieta didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 win over the Padres, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander threw 48 of 82 pitches for strikes as he spotted San Diego a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and while the Philadelphia offense quickly erased the deficit, Arrieta couldn't stick around long enough to collect the win. He'll take a 3.47 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.