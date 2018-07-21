Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Escapes with no-decision against Padres
Arrieta didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 win over the Padres, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings while striking out two.
The right-hander threw 48 of 82 pitches for strikes as he spotted San Diego a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and while the Philadelphia offense quickly erased the deficit, Arrieta couldn't stick around long enough to collect the win. He'll take a 3.47 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses gem Friday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans eight in win over Bucs•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Unimpressive in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Struggles continue•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Delivers quality start in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes third straight loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...