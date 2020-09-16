Arrieta left Tuesday's start against the Mets with an apparent right hamstring injury, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander hit Andres Gimenez with a pitch during the sixth inning and immediately clutched at what appeared to be his right hamstring, and he walked off the field with a significant limp. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's potentially a major loss for the Phillies with Spencer Howard (shoulder) on the injured list and Zack Wheeler (finger) also banged up. Arrieta exited Tuesday's contest in line for the win after allowing one run on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 5.1 innings.