Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans eight in win over Bucs

Arrieta (6-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.

The veteran gave up a couple of early runs, but then settled down and held on long enough for the Phillies' offense to stage a comeback. It was Arrieta's longest outing since he tossed seven innings against the Dodgers on May 29, which not coincidentally was also his last win. He'll take a 3.47 ERA into his next start Friday in Miami.