Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans eight in win over Bucs
Arrieta (6-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.
The veteran gave up a couple of early runs, but then settled down and held on long enough for the Phillies' offense to stage a comeback. It was Arrieta's longest outing since he tossed seven innings against the Dodgers on May 29, which not coincidentally was also his last win. He'll take a 3.47 ERA into his next start Friday in Miami.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Unimpressive in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Struggles continue•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Delivers quality start in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes third straight loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Derailed by long ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?