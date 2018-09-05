Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans season-high 11
Arrieta (10-9) gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 11 in 7.1 innings Tuesday in Miami. He picked up the win.
This was his first win since July 31. His 11 strikeouts were a season best. That total represented the first time he recorded double-digit punchouts since April 19 against the Pirates and it was just the third time all season he has struck out eight or more. Indeed, Arrieta's 6.98 K/9 is his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2010 with the Orioles. He lines up for a two-start week next week, with home outings against the Nationals and Marlins.
