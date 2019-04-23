Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans seven in loss

Arrieta (3-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while taking a loss against the Mets on Monday. He struck out seven batters.

It was the first time in five starts this season where Arrieta allowed more than three runs. He allowed two runs in the third inning and later gave up a solo bomb to Jeff McNeil. Arrieta now owns a 2.65 ERA and 25:13 K:BB across 34 innings. He'll take on the Marlins in another NL East matchup on Saturday.