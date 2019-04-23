Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans seven in loss
Arrieta (3-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while taking a loss against the Mets on Monday. He struck out seven batters.
It was the first time in five starts this season where Arrieta allowed more than three runs. He allowed two runs in the third inning and later gave up a solo bomb to Jeff McNeil. Arrieta now owns a 2.65 ERA and 25:13 K:BB across 34 innings. He'll take on the Marlins in another NL East matchup on Saturday.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight innings in win•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses seven strong innings•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes first loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Wins despite walking six•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Taking hill for third game•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Knocked around by Pirates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...