Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans six in no-decision

Arrieta allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings Monday against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

Arrieta struggled to find his groove in the series opener, giving up a run in the second inning followed by three in the fifth. His offense would bail him out by striking for four runs of their own in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old hasn't been sharp in September, surrendering 11 runs while punching out 24 through 17.1 frames. Arrieta will search for a better outcome in his next outing Saturday in Atlanta.