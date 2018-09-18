Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans six in no-decision
Arrieta allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings Monday against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.
Arrieta struggled to find his groove in the series opener, giving up a run in the second inning followed by three in the fifth. His offense would bail him out by striking for four runs of their own in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old hasn't been sharp in September, surrendering 11 runs while punching out 24 through 17.1 frames. Arrieta will search for a better outcome in his next outing Saturday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows three runs over five innings•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Scheduled to start Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans season-high 11•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Early exit in no-decision against Nats•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tagged with ninth loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...