Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Gives up one run in no-decision
Arrieta allowed one run on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
The veteran right-hander only threw 87 pitches, but he departed with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. Juan Nicasio shut the door in that frame, and the Phillies then cruised to a 6-1 win. If Arrieta had recorded one more out, he would have been in line for the win. Still, owners have to be pleased this start was another step in the right direction. Arrieta is 8-7 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, .280 batting average and 91 strikeouts in 118.2 innings this season. He will make his next start Friday at home against the Braves.
