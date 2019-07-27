Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Handed eighth loss
Arrieta (8-8) took the loss after yielding five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday night against the Braves.
Arrieta surrendered a run in the first inning, and the Braves poured on four more runs in the fifth before chasing the right-hander from the ballgame. The 33-year-old had allowed just two earned runs over his last two outings entering the day (10.2 innings), but he'll go back to the drawing board after getting knocked around Friday evening. Arrieta owns a 4.51 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 95:47 K:BB over 123.2 innings this season.
