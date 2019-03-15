Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Knocked around by Pirates

Arrieta allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in 3.1 innings Thursday against the Pirates, striking out just one batter.

After a strong first Grapefruit League outing for Arrieta, he's now allowed more than a run per inning in each of his last two starts. It's unwise to get too worked up about small-sample spring struggles, but the veteran has so far done little to suggest that he'll reverse a four-year slide in his ERA this season.