Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Knocked around in loss

Arrieta (4-4) gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five through six innings taking the loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

Arrieta gave nine baserunners and surrendered the five runs that ultimately put him on the hook for the loss. The walks continue to be an issue for the right-hander, sporting a 3.7 BB/9. The 33-year-old has a 4-4 record with a 4.02 ERA and 7.6 K/9 through nine starts this season. Arrieta will make his next start Monday against the Cubs.