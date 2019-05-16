Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Knocked around in loss
Arrieta (4-4) gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five through six innings taking the loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.
Arrieta gave nine baserunners and surrendered the five runs that ultimately put him on the hook for the loss. The walks continue to be an issue for the right-hander, sporting a 3.7 BB/9. The 33-year-old has a 4-4 record with a 4.02 ERA and 7.6 K/9 through nine starts this season. Arrieta will make his next start Monday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields three homers in loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Punches out seven in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows five runs in win•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans seven in loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight innings in win•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...