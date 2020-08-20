Arrieta (1-3) took the loss Wednesday at Boston after surrendering four runs on five hits across 4.1 innings. He had three strikeouts and four walks.

The veteran right-hander entered Wednesday having issued only two walks this season, but he struggled with his command against the Red Sox and delivered 45 of his 79 pitches for strikes. Arrieta has a 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 20 innings and will look to get back on track next week at Washington.