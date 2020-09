Arrieta was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday.

Arrieta sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain during his start Tuesday, and he'll be sidelined at least 10 days. The right-hander underwent an MRI on Wednesday, the results of which aren't yet known. With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, Arrieta will likely be unavailable for the remainder of the year. The Phillies haven't announced who will take Arrieta's place in the starting rotation.