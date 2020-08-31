Arrieta (2-4) took the loss Sunday versus Atlanta, yielding seven runs on six hits and three walks over 1.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.
Arrieta got through the first inning fine despite allowing a pair of baserunners, but he was touched up in the second before David Hale relieved him. The awful outing inflated Arrieta's ERA to 6.49 with a 1.56 WHIP and 18 strikeouts through 26.1 innings this season. The right-hander will try to get back on track next weekend against the Mets.
