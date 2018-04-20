Arrieta (2-0) allowed only one hit while walking two and striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates.

Arrieta posted his first dominant start as a member of the Phillies, running through the Pirates lineup without a problem. He allowed only three baserunners and didn't allow a runner into scoring position until the fifth inning. His velocity was also up across the board, averaging 93 mph with his fastball -- a mark besting any monthly average he posted last season.