Arrieta will start Monday's game against the Yankees, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander was originally set to make his season debut last Monday against the Yankees, but Miami's COVID-19 outbreak while in Philadelphia meant the Phillies took a full week off to ensure they didn't produce any positive tests. The team was able was able to hold workouts after things were initially shut down, so Arrieta's workload shouldn't be significantly impacted by the delay.
