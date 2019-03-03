Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Making spring debut
Arrieta (knee) will make his spring debut Sunday against the Twins.
Arrieta has yet to pitch in the exhibition season after undergoing knee surgery in January, but he is set to get up on the bump Sunday. He is not too far behind the rest of his fellow pitchers at this point, and if all goes well Sunday, will seemingly be on track to break camp with a spot in the Phillies' rotation.
