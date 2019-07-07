Phillies' Jake Arrieta: May need surgery for bone spur

Arrieta has been pitching with a bone spur in his right elbow and will likely require surgery at some point to address the matter, a source informed Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Arrieta hinted after his start in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mets that he might not be completely healthy, though he didn't elaborate on the nature or extent of his physical issues. The report from Rosenthal and Gelb offers more clarity on that front while also creating more concern about Arrieta's outlook for the second half even if he forgoes surgery until the offseason, which is what Arrieta is tentatively planning to do, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arrieta owns a 6.63 ERA over his last seven outings and was uncharacteristically wild while surrendering six runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings Saturday, as he hit three batters to match his total from his prior 17 outings combined. The right-hander previously required season-ending surgery to address a bone spur back in 2011 as a member of the Orioles.