Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Arrieta (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies believe Arrieta sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in his start Tuesday, but he'll be sent in for further tests as the team looks to confirm the extent of his injury. While a Grade 1 strain likely wouldn't end Arrieta's season, he may not be able to shake off the injury before his next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday against the Blue Jays.