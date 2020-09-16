Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Arrieta (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies believe Arrieta sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in his start Tuesday, but he'll be sent in for further tests as the team looks to confirm the extent of his injury. While a Grade 1 strain likely wouldn't end Arrieta's season, he may not be able to shake off the injury before his next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Dealing with Grade 1 strain•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Exits start with injury•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Settles for no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strong effort against Mets•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Lit up versus Atlanta•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Delay shortens strong start•