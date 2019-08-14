Phillies' Jake Arrieta: On IL, likely done for season

Arrieta (elbow) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arrieta has been pitching through a bone spur in his right elbow, and the decision to temporarily shut the right-hander down comes after he lasted just three innings in his most recent start Sunday against the Giants. The veteran hurler is scheduled to undergo further testing Thursday, at which point a decision regarding his status for the remainder of the season should be made. Arrieta didn't seem optimistic about his chances of returning to the rotation before the end of the year, stating he'll "probably miss the remainder of the season," per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. Logan Morrison was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move, while Zach Eflin is set to take Arrieta's spot in the rotation for the time being.