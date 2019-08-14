Phillies' Jake Arrieta: On IL, likely done for season
Arrieta (elbow) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Arrieta has been pitching through a bone spur in his right elbow, and the decision to temporarily shut the right-hander down comes after he lasted just three innings in his most recent start Sunday against the Giants. The veteran hurler is scheduled to undergo further testing Thursday, at which point a decision regarding his status for the remainder of the season should be made. Arrieta didn't seem optimistic about his chances of returning to the rotation before the end of the year, stating he'll "probably miss the remainder of the season," per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. Logan Morrison was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move, while Zach Eflin is set to take Arrieta's spot in the rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Struggles through three innings•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses five innings in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Bothered by elbow in short outing•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Handed eighth loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Gives up one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...