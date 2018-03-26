Arrieta is scheduled to start Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is still building up his arm strength after remaining unsigned until March 12, when he inked a three-year, $75 million pact with the Phillies. After Tuesday's start, Arrieta will join the Phillies in Atlanta on Thursday for their season-opening series with the Braves. He'll likely then throw a 60-to-70-pitch simulated game early next week before making his regular-season Phillies debut April 8 against the Marlins.