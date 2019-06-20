Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Outdueled in nightcap
Arrieta (6-6) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, giving up one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Nationals.
The right-hander made only one real mistake, getting taken deep by Brian Dozier in the second inning, but that was one mistake too many with Max Scherzer in Cy Young form for the Nats. Arrieta now has 10 quality starts on the season, and he'll carry a 4.12 ERA and 73:37 K:BB through 91.2 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tuesday's game postponed•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Start postponed•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Rebounds for sixth win•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields five runs in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Roughed up in loss to Dodgers•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out eight in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...