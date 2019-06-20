Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Outdueled in nightcap

Arrieta (6-6) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, giving up one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Nationals.

The right-hander made only one real mistake, getting taken deep by Brian Dozier in the second inning, but that was one mistake too many with Max Scherzer in Cy Young form for the Nats. Arrieta now has 10 quality starts on the season, and he'll carry a 4.12 ERA and 73:37 K:BB through 91.2 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against the Mets.