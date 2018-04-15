Arrieta (1-0) collected his first win as a Phillie in Saturday's 9-4 victory over the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out only one.

The veteran right-hander threw 57 of 88 pitches for strikes, but he generated only four swinging strikes and relied heavily on his defense to get results. Arrieta will take a 3.38 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Pirates.