Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Punches out seven in no-decision

Arrieta allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday.

The right-hander probably could have thrown one more inning, as he tossed just 89 pitches, but the Phillies pinched hit for Arrieta during a tied game in the sixth. Neither starter factored into the decision, as the Phillies and Nationals bullpens allowed a combined 12 runs. Arrieta hasn't been quite as sharp in his last two outings as he was at the beginning of the season, but he is still 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 45 innings. He's coming on in the strikeouts department as well, with 19 punchouts in the last 17 frames. His next start will be Friday at the Royals.