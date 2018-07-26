Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Quality start in win over Dodgers
Arrieta (8-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.
It's the right-hander's third quality start in his last four outings and 11th of the season. Arrieta will carry a 3.45 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Boston.
