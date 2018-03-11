Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Reaches deal with Philadelphia

Arrieta agreed to a three-year contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It was recently reported that Arrieta was close to signing with Philadelphia. The length of the deal was confirmed by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arrieta figures to serve as one of the Phillies' top starters this season along with Aaron Nola. Although he threw for a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 2017, Arrieta averaged a 2.67 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his last four seasons with the Cubs.