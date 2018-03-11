Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Reaches deal with Philadelphia
Arrieta agreed to a three-year contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It was recently reported that Arrieta was close to signing with Philadelphia. The length of the deal was confirmed by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arrieta figures to serve as one of the Phillies' top starters this season along with Aaron Nola. Although he threw for a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 2017, Arrieta averaged a 2.67 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his last four seasons with the Cubs.
More News
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...