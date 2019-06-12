Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Rebounds for sixth win

Arrieta (6-5) earned the victory Tuesday against the Diamondbacks by allowing three runs on six hits across six innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Walks were once again a major issue for Arrieta as he delivered a first-pitch strike to only 11 of the 28 batters he faced, though he nonetheless was able to deliver a quality start. The veteran right-hander has a 4.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 70:36 K:BB over 85.2 innings and should take the mound Sunday in Atlanta or Monday at Washington, depending how the team handles Jerad Eickhoff's demotion from the starting rotation.