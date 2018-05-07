Arrieta allowed one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out two across six innings Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

The only run against Arrieta came on a solo home run by Matt Adams in the second inning. The Nationals could only muster one other hit against him, a single that came later in the inning. However, this start cannot be viewed entirely as a positive because Arrieta only managed to strike out two batters, continuing a concerning season long trend of a lack of strikeouts. Instead, he has relied heavily on inducing groundballs -- he has a 60.4 percent groundball rate -- to effectively limit home runs and extra-base hits. This development will limit his value, but he has been able to maintain strong ratios through six starts this season.