Arrieta (hamstring) played catch in the outfield Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
While the Phillies aren't shutting Arrieta down due to the right hamstring strain he suffered Sept. 15, the right-hander isn't expected to be ready for game action before the regular season comes to an end in one week. Instead, the Phillies are turning their focus to getting Arrieta back at some point during the postseason, should the team qualify. Arrieta will wrap up the regular season with a 5.08 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, his worst marks in both categories since his time with the Orioles early in the previous decade.
