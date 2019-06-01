Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Roughed up in loss to Dodgers
Arrieta (5-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings. He took the loss in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Arrieta allowed three of the four homers the Dodgers swatted in Friday's contest. The 33-year-old saw his ERA rise to 3.96 with 62 strikeouts in 75 innings this year. Arrieta should have an easier time Wednesday when he is scheduled to take on the Padres.
