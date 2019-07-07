Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with seventh loss

Arrieta (8-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits over 4.1 innings while striking out four as the Phillies were downed 6-5 by the Mets.

The right-hander failed to last six innings for the first time in a month while getting tagged for a season high in hits. Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the veteran right-hander indicated after the game he may not be fully healthy, but he didn't specify the specifics of the issue. Arrieta will take a 4.67 ERA and 85:40 K:BB through 108 innings into the All-Star break.