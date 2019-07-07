Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with seventh loss
Arrieta (8-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits over 4.1 innings while striking out four as the Phillies were downed 6-5 by the Mets.
The right-hander failed to last six innings for the first time in a month while getting tagged for a season high in hits. Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the veteran right-hander indicated after the game he may not be fully healthy, but he didn't specify the specifics of the issue. Arrieta will take a 4.67 ERA and 85:40 K:BB through 108 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...