Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with tough-luck loss

Arrieta (9-8) allowed one run on four hits while striking out six across six innings as he took the loss Saturday against the Mets.

Arrieta turned in a quality outing, surrendering his only run in the fourth inning on a Wilmer Flores RBI single. Despite an excellent start, Arrieta took his second loss in as many appearances. He'll look for more run support his next time out, as he's slated to pitch Friday against the Blue Jays. Arrieta owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 101:42 K:BB over 138.1 frames.