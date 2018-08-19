Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Arrieta (9-8) allowed one run on four hits while striking out six across six innings as he took the loss Saturday against the Mets.
Arrieta turned in a quality outing, surrendering his only run in the fourth inning on a Wilmer Flores RBI single. Despite an excellent start, Arrieta took his second loss in as many appearances. He'll look for more run support his next time out, as he's slated to pitch Friday against the Blue Jays. Arrieta owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 101:42 K:BB over 138.1 frames.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields five earned in loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight scoreless in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out seven in win over Red Sox•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Quality start in win over Dodgers•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Escapes with no-decision against Padres•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses gem Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...