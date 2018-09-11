Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Scheduled to start Game 2 of doubleheader
Arrieta will start the second game of the Phillies' doubleheader Tuesday with the Nationals, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Arrieta had been scheduled to toe the rubber Monday in the series opener, but he ended up being pushed back a day after that contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The change in the pitching schedule isn't expected to prevent Arrieta from picking up two starts this week, as he'll likely take the hill again Sunday versus the Marlins. Nick Pivetta, the Game 1 starter for Tuesday's twin bill, would also be a candidate to pitch in the series finale against Miami, but Arrieta's superior performance of late likely confers the elder statesmen the advantage for the two step.
