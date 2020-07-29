Arrieta is scheduled to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Blue Jays in Philadelphia, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Arrieta had been in line to make his first turn of 2020 at home Monday against the Yankees, but the entire series was cancelled after at least 17 Marlins players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's weekend series in Philadelphia. Major League Baseball is apparently confident that the opposing locker room and dugout will meet all health-related protocols this weekend, so the Phillies will serve as hosts for the Blue Jays, who will be playing as the home team in Philadelphia since the team has yet to finalize a permanent home venue of its own for 2020. After having off from Monday through Thursday, the Phillies will use the break to reorder their rotation. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler will start the first two games of the series before Arrieta takes the hill in the finale.