Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Set for surgery

Arrieta, who is out for the year with a bone spur in his right elbow, will have surgery later this month, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

He was already done for the year, and hopefully this cleanup procedure allows him to be ready for spring training. Arrieta ends up with a 4.64 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, eight wins and 110 strikeouts in 135.2 innings.